Sometimes I Hoop with Raven Johnson
Champions only this week! South Carolina’s Raven Johnson hops on the pod to discuss her basketball journey and what it’s like playing for one of the most competitive programs in women’s basketball. Last season was the Revenge Tour. This season … the Repeat Tour.
Episode Highlights:
- Championship celebrations, Kelsey Plum’s Dawg Class, SEC additions (1:45) 🏆🐶
- Scouting Report: Sarah Puckett, Flau’jae Johnson (9:00) 📋😮💨
- Playing HS hoops with Ta’Niya Latson, getting recruited by Dawn (10:10) ⛹🏾♀️⛹🏾♀️
- “The Freshies,” Final Four loss to Iowa, taking over as a leader (17:30) 😩➡️💪
- Building a new team last summer, NCAA Tournament, NIL (25:00) 🧱💸
- Repeat Tour loading… Vibe Check (45:10) 🔂✅
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
