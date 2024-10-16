Sometimes I Hoop with Kiki Iriafen
We’re baaaack! The college season is right around the corner, and we’re jumping right into things with one of the hottest players out of the transfer portal this summer – Kiki Iriafen! After graduating from Stanford in just three years, the L.A. native is coming home to finish her college career at USC.
Episode Highlights:
- Transfer process, RIP Pac-12, USC’s women’s basketball legacy (3:05) 🔀❤️💛
- Scouting Report: Raegan Beers, Deja Kelly, Talia von Oelhoffen, Hailey Van Lith (14:00) 📋😯
- Playing against Brooke Demetre, Rayah Marshall, JuJu Watkins in HS (20:10)⛹🏾♀️⛹🏾♀️⛹🏾♀️
- Stanford, freshman year horror stories, breakout junior year (25:10)🌲📈
- New USC team chemistry, UCLA rivalry, Vibe Check (38:15)⚔️✨✅
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
