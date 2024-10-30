Sometimes I Hoop with Saniya Rivers
From hooping on the big stage at the Final Four to being named Kelsey Plum’s “Dawg of the Class” this summer, NC State’s Saniya Rivers is just getting started! The WNBA prospect joins the show ahead of her last season of college basketball.
Episode Highlights:
- Dawg of the Class, losing to SC in the Final Four (2:20) 🦴😲
- SC rematch, ACC additions, UNC rivalry (8:15) 🔂⚔️
- Scouting Report: Ta’Niya Latson, Hannah Hidalgo (12:20)📋🥶
- Choosing SC and Dawn Staley, transfer portal, Sixth Player of the Year (18:50) 🔀🏆
- NCAA Tournament party crashers, Coach Wes Moore (28:30)🥳💥
- NIL talk, Aziaha James flowers, Vibe Check (34:45) 💸💐✅
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
