Sometimes I Hoop with Lucy Olsen
This one’s for you, Hawkeyes! Lucy Olsen joins Sometimes I Hoop in a conversation about her journey to becoming one of the most dynamic scorers in the college game and what she’s bringing to her senior season.
Episode Highlights:
- Transfer portal process, Lisa Bluder retirement, advice from Caitlin Clark (1:20) 🔀💡
- Conference shake-ups, Hannah Stuelke, Lucy’s mid-range game (6:55) 🤯⛹🏾♀️
- Villanova recruitment, Maddy Siegrist’s dominance, 2023 tournament run (16:15) ✍🏻🔥
- Playing against UConn, becoming a vocal leader (24:45) 😤🗣️
- The Jan Jensen era, Iowa’s sold-out season tickets, Vibe Check (35:35) 🎟️✅
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram