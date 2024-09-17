Andrei Kirilenko
Straight outta Russia this week! None other than AK47, aka Andrei Kirilenko, joins the show. The trio talk about his unique journey from 15-year-old Russian Super League pro to 18-year-old NBA draftee, the rookie experience under Hall of Famers Karl Malone and John Stockton, earning an NBA All-Star selection and becoming a true trailblazer for Russian hoopers. Tune in for the full AK47 story!
Episode Highlights:
- St. Petersburg childhood, Super League at 15, drafted to the Utah Jazz (3:00)
- D Miles in Russia, nickname origin story, Jerry Sloan’s system (14:00)
- Malone and Stockton, NBA All-Star selection, becoming a leader in Utah (27:45)
- 2005 blocks leader, NBA lockout, moving to Minnesota (36:55)
- Joining the Nets, playing with KG and Paul Pierce, World of Warcraft (48:00)
- 2012 Olympic bronze, the rise of international players in the NBA, recording two 5x5 stat lines (55:00)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook