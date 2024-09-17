The Players' Tribune

Straight outta Russia this week! None other than AK47, aka Andrei Kirilenko, joins the show. The trio talk about his unique journey from 15-year-old Russian Super League pro to 18-year-old NBA draftee, the rookie experience under Hall of Famers Karl Malone and John Stockton, earning an NBA All-Star selection and becoming a true trailblazer for Russian hoopers. Tune in for the full AK47 story!

Episode Highlights:

  1. St. Petersburg childhood, Super League at 15, drafted to the Utah Jazz (3:00)
  2. D Miles in Russia, nickname origin story, Jerry Sloan’s system (14:00)
  3. Malone and Stockton, NBA All-Star selection, becoming a leader in Utah (27:45)
  4. 2005 blocks leader, NBA lockout, moving to Minnesota (36:55)
  5. Joining the Nets, playing with KG and Paul Pierce, World of Warcraft (48:00)
  6. 2012 Olympic bronze, the rise of international players in the NBA, recording two 5x5 stat lines (55:00)

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

