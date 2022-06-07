Lou Williams
Like I’m Louuuuuu Will! The legendary three-time Sixth Man of the Year pulls up on Knuckleheads to talk about his unique basketball journey. A story to inspire all the young hoopers out there! Memphis-born, Atlanta-raised, Lou Williams has always been a baller people talked about. He went from high school straight to the league, spending his rookie year learning from Allen Iverson in Philly. Seventeen seasons, six teams, and three Sixth Man Awards later, Lou Will is still a player with more to give to the game. Tune in!
Episode Highlights
- Allen Iverson talk and high school hoops
- Sebastian Telfair as the blueprint for Lou and draft workouts
- Draft night, first year in the league and watching Chuck
- G league, Lou’s side fadeaway and going to Atlanta Hawks
- Toronto saving his career, Drake song, Sixth Man Award
- Lakers, Clippers and Kobe
- SLAM cover and PSA on Pat Beverley’s hot takes
- Music industry friends, “Lemon Pepper Lou” and his unique style of play
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
