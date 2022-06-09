The Players' Tribune

Episode 6: A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

Eddy Curry

Eddy Curry

Retired NBA

Patrice Curry

Patrice Curry

On Episode 6 of Caramel & Cheddar, Eddy and Patrice break down Martin Lawrence’s directorial debut, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, which also stars Regina King, Bobby Brown and Lynn Whitfield. Eddy and Patrice discuss the code of conduct of a player, whether it’s possible to change someone and what the consequences for being a playboy are. This is a hilarious discussion as Eddy and Patrice clearly have different views on these topics and adamantly disagree at points.

Episode Highlights:

  1. Eddy and Patrice disagree on whether it’s O.K. to tell someone you love them when you don’t mean it
  2. Eddy reveals how he suffered what was almost a career-ending injury after lying to Patrice
  3. Eddy shares from experience the best way to change if you’re a man living in sin
  4. Patrice recalls telling Eddy and his teammates that she would snitch if she witnessed any infidelity behind their wives’ backs

About Caramel & Cheddar: 

Welcome to Caramel & Cheddar, an entertainment-and-relationship podcast hosted by NBA Champion Eddy Curry and his wife, former Basketball Wives star, Patrice Curry, who break down the elements of the on-screen relationships portrayed in popular love films.

Caramel & Cheddar provides an unprecedented look into the lives of a celebrity relationship, by way of vulnerability and heartwarming honesty. Laugh, cry, reflect and grow alongside Eddy and Patrice as they share real-time revelations about their own lives and relationships through these films. 

So get ya popcorn ready, chime in, and let us know what movies we should break down next!

Other places to find Caramel & Cheddar: 

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

FEATURED STORIES