Aaron Gordon
We got a champ in the building today! Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon joins Q and D on Knuckleheads this week. The Dunk Contest star looks back on dominating California high school hoops, playing at Arizona, and his time with the Magic. AG speaks on his iconic Dunk Contests and not winning, and on his favorite dunk. He also talks about the Nuggets’ championship run last season and what it was like to be a huge part of that. AG got a big ring on his finger now — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- California hoop scene, winning Mr. Basketball twice (3:50)
- Getting Drafted by the Magic, going through a rebuild and being the main guy (15:48)
- Dunk Contests, not winning and his favorite dunk (18:02)
- Getting traded to Denver, first impressions of Nikola Jokic (25:25)
- Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA title (33:33)
- Celebrating the championship in the streets, the parade and going to Serbia (38:21)
- Coach Mike Malone and his impact on Aaron (1:01:27)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook