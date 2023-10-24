DeAndre Jordan
Ahead of the 2023 season, we got a world champ in the building! Clippers legend and now Nuggets big man, DeAndre Jordan, joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. One of the greatest in-game dunkers looks back on growing up in Texas, what it was like forming Lob City with Blake Griffin and CP3, and how he was surprised when he became All-NBA First Team. DeAndre looks back on some of his biggest dunks and chops it up about finally winning a championship with Denver last season. World champ for the Nuggets but a Clipper for life — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Surprisingly not making McDonald’s All-American and choosing Texas A&M (7:27)
- Having to wait to the 2nd round on draft night and going to the Clippers (12:45)
- Chris Paul coming to L.A. and the creation of Lob City (20:35)
- Doc Rivers’ impact on the Clippers and DeAndre’s career (24:25)
- The free agency saga, deciding to go back to the Clippers instead of the Mavs (34:58)
- Playing with KD and Kyrie in Brooklyn (45:44)
- The Nuggets, winning a chip and playing with Nikola Jokic (49:10)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
