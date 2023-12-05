The Players' Tribune

Vin Baker

Presented by
Sleeper
Darius Miles

Darius Miles

Retired NBA

Quentin Richardson

Quentin Richardson

Retired NBA

Vin Baker

Vin Baker

Milwaukee Bucks

It’s all about Vin Baker this week! The best-kept secret out of Connecticut joins the pod to talk about his journey from University of Hartford to 4x NBA All-Star to Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach. Vin looks back on his years facing off against some of the NBA’s greatest centers, being an original member of Jordan Brand, winning a championship as a coach, the power of vulnerability and overcoming addiction. 

Episode Highlights:

  1. Old Saybrook, summer hoops in Florida, attending UConn camp
  2. University of Hartford, ‘America’s Best-Kept Secret’ article, NBA draft experience
  3. Playing against Pat Ewing, Alonzo Mourning and Olajuwan
  4. Glenn Robinson’s $100 mil, Jordan Brand, Seattle Supersonics
  5. Gary Payton, NY Knicks, taking mental health seriously
  6. Getting hired by the Bucks, Giannis and Dame, winning a championship   
  7. 2000 Olympics and Vince Carter’s dunk

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

Other places to find Knuckleheads: 

Subscribe on Youtube

Follow on Instagram

Follow on Facebook

FEATURED STORIES