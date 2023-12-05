Vin Baker
It’s all about Vin Baker this week! The best-kept secret out of Connecticut joins the pod to talk about his journey from University of Hartford to 4x NBA All-Star to Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach. Vin looks back on his years facing off against some of the NBA’s greatest centers, being an original member of Jordan Brand, winning a championship as a coach, the power of vulnerability and overcoming addiction.
- Old Saybrook, summer hoops in Florida, attending UConn camp
- University of Hartford, ‘America’s Best-Kept Secret’ article, NBA draft experience
- Playing against Pat Ewing, Alonzo Mourning and Olajuwan
- Glenn Robinson’s $100 mil, Jordan Brand, Seattle Supersonics
- Gary Payton, NY Knicks, taking mental health seriously
- Getting hired by the Bucks, Giannis and Dame, winning a championship
- 2000 Olympics and Vince Carter’s dunk
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
