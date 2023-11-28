Jason Richardson
We got one of the greatest dunkers ever on the pod this week, as Jason Richardson joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. J Rich looks back on growing up in Michigan, his iconic alley-oop in the Arthur Hill-Saginaw rivalry game, and why he ended up at Michigan State. He talks about winning dunk contests and names his top five greatest dunkers ever. J Rich is one of the wildest high flyers in NBA history — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- J Rich’s first dunk (4ish)
- Growing up in Saginaw, crazy high school rivalry (7:10ish)
- Going to Michigan State, winning the NCAA title his freshman year (16:08)
- First All-Star weekend and winning his first Dunk Contest (26:23)
- We Believe Golden State Warriors (35:00)
- Playing with Steve Nash in Phoenix (41:42)
- How proud he is of Draymond Green (52:51)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
