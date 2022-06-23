Episode 7 - Boomerang
On Episode 7 of Caramel & Cheddar, Eddy and Patrice dissect Eddy Murphy’s classic rom-com, Boomerang, which boasts a cast full of stars, including Martin Lawrence, David Alan Grier, Halle Berry, Robin Givens, John Witherspoon and Tisha Campbell. Eddy and Patrice discuss the shallow deal-breakers we sometimes have when searching for a romantic partner, whether or not someone from your past can truly be good for your future, and all the pros and cons of a workplace romance. You'll definitely laugh and learn a bunch as Eddy and Patrice compare their own experiences to those in the movie.
Episode Highlights:
1. Patrice recalls Eddy almost breaking up with her for cutting her hair.
2. Eddy shares how he would handle a man breaking his daughter's heart for a trivial reason.
3. Eddy and Patrice share details about their workplace romance and how it cost Patrice her job.
4. Patrice reveals a cruel prank she pulled on a sleeping Eddy when she was upset with him.
About Caramel & Cheddar:
Welcome to Caramel & Cheddar, an entertainment-and-relationship podcast hosted by NBA Champion Eddy Curry and his wife, former Basketball Wives star, Patrice Curry, who break down the elements of the on-screen relationships portrayed in popular love films.
Caramel & Cheddar provides an unprecedented look into the lives of a celebrity relationship, by way of vulnerability and heartwarming honesty. Laugh, cry, reflect and grow alongside Eddy and Patrice as they share real-time revelations about their own lives and relationships through these films.
So get ya popcorn ready, chime in, and let us know what movies we should break down next!