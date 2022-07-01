Episode 8 - Marriage Story
On Episode 8 of Caramel & Cheddar, Eddy and Patrice have an introspective discussion about the Osca-winning, Netflix original film Marriage Story. Eddy and Patrice relate to the plight of stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as they undergo a divorce and discuss the role careers play in relationships, how divorce affects the children and the ugliness of the separation process. This is a deep one, as Eddy and Patrice bare their souls in the process of breaking down this amazing flick.
Episode Highlights
- Patrice gets emotional discussing giving up her career to support Eddy’s and how it left her feeling purposeless.
- Patrice reveals that she felt betrayed when Eddy never supported her Basketball Wives aspirations
- Eddy shares similarities between the film and his own divorce, before his marriage to Patrice.
- Eddy and Patrice open up about how they each were negatively affected by the turbulence in their parents' relationships.
Welcome to Caramel & Cheddar, an entertainment-and-relationship podcast hosted by NBA Champion Eddy Curry and his wife, former Basketball Wives star, Patrice Curry, who break down the elements of the on-screen relationships portrayed in popular love films.
Caramel & Cheddar provides an unprecedented look into the lives of a celebrity relationship, by way of vulnerability and heartwarming honesty. Laugh, cry, reflect and grow alongside Eddy and Patrice as they share real-time revelations about their own lives and relationships through these films.
