Episode 8 - Marriage Story

Eddy Curry

Eddy Curry

Retired NBA

Patrice Curry

Patrice Curry

On Episode 8 of Caramel & Cheddar, Eddy and Patrice have an introspective discussion about the Osca-winning, Netflix original film Marriage Story. Eddy and Patrice relate to the plight of stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as they undergo a divorce and discuss the role careers play in relationships, how divorce affects the children and the ugliness of the separation process. This is a deep one, as Eddy and Patrice bare their souls in the process of breaking down this amazing flick.

Episode Highlights

  1. Patrice gets emotional discussing giving up her career to support Eddy’s and how it left her feeling purposeless. 
  2. Patrice reveals that she felt betrayed when Eddy never supported her Basketball Wives aspirations 
  3. Eddy shares similarities between the film and his own divorce, before his marriage to Patrice.  
  4. Eddy and Patrice open up about how they each were negatively affected by the turbulence in their parents' relationships.

About Caramel & Cheddar: 

Welcome to Caramel & Cheddar, an entertainment-and-relationship podcast hosted by NBA Champion Eddy Curry and his wife, former Basketball Wives star, Patrice Curry, who break down the elements of the on-screen relationships portrayed in popular love films.

Caramel & Cheddar provides an unprecedented look into the lives of a celebrity relationship, by way of vulnerability and heartwarming honesty. Laugh, cry, reflect and grow alongside Eddy and Patrice as they share real-time revelations about their own lives and relationships through these films. 

So get ya popcorn ready, chime in, and let us know what movies we should break down next!

