Damon Stoudamire
This week on the pod, it’s Georgia Tech’s own … Damon Stoudamire! The guys unpack Damon’s NBA career – from winning Rookie of the Year as a seventh pick in the draft to putting on the hometown jersey in Portland. Damon gets into his unique transition from player to coach and why he left coaching in the NBA for Georgia Tech. Tune in for Darius Miles’ favorite PG he ever played with!
- Growing up in Portland, seeing Big Dog and C Webb in AAU (3:30)
- Almost choosing Louisville, playing for Arizona, sharing POY with Ed O’Bannon (11:15)
- Draft night and workout stories (23:45)
- Mighty Mouse nickname, growth of Canadian hoops, Portland Trail Blazers (33:40)
- Player-to-coach transition, beating Duke on his first attempt, bringing Bonzi Wells onto his staff (54:28)
- Small guard philosophies (1:15:22)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook