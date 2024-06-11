Darrell Armstrong
It’s NBA Finals week and we got the longest tenured assistant coach in the league on to talk shop. Mavs’ coach Darrell Armstrong joins Q and D to break it all down. Darrell discusses his journey from undrafted to playing overseas to having a 13-year NBA career. He talks about transitioning from player to coach, what it’s been like working with Luka and Kyrie, and how much he respects J Kidd. Darrell’s story is one of a kind and now he’s in the Magic Hall of Fame and coaching in the NBA Finals — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up not playing organized basketball, getting into it late in high school (6:40)
- Going to Fayetteville State for football and eventually playing hoop (12:22)
- Bouncing around leagues after college and going overseas (17:08)
- Getting the call to sign with the Magic for their ’95 playoff run, beating MJ (21:04)
- Dunk Contest, accidentally doing a layup (38:56)
- Getting into coaching and joining the Mavericks staff (57:28)
- Coaching Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (59:30)
- Knowing Jalen Brunson was going to be a superstar in New York (1:05:40)
- Dante Exum and P.J. Washington becoming key players for the Mavs (1:13:30)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
