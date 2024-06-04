Muggsy Bogues
Baltimore’s finest joins the pod today, y’all! Q and D sit down with the iconic Muggsy Bogues to detail his journey from playing on one of the best high school hoops teams in history to becoming a trailblazing point guard in the NBA. Muggsy dives into the art of defense, his standing as an inspiration for smaller guards with NBA dreams, and his unique experience as an original member of the Charlotte Hornets. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up in Baltimore, high school ball with Reggie Williams, Reggie Lewis and David Wingate
- Nickname origin story, almost going to Seton Hall, his defensive prowess
- Talent in the ACC at that time, raising his draft stock with Scottie Pippen
- Washington Bullets, Charlotte Hornets
- Adding Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning, seeing Charlotte fall in love with the team
- Dethroning the Celtics, smaller PGs, building a franchise
- Watching the Currys grow up, coaching in the WNBA, Toronto’s evolution
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
