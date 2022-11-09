Darren Sproles
One of the most electrifying players ever to play the game — and Mark’s OG — Darren Sproles stops by to talk with his former teammates on the latest episode of Truss Levelz. The guys discuss what it was like for Darren to be told he couldn’t make it because of his height, the similarities of playing with Philip Rivers and Drew Brees, how he was able to make a huge impact with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles, and win over a crazy fanbase in Philadelphia. Don’t forget "He look light, but he heavy though!!" Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up playing soccer and making the decision to switch to football [10:33]
- Learning to become such a shifty RB [28:50]
- The choice to go to K-State [32:20]
- Making it to the NFL and becoming an impact player [56:10]
- Playing with both Drew Brees and Philip Rivers [1:02:30]
- Getting traded to the Eagles [1:18:28]
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds and hearts are as big as their on-field talents. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two powerhouses have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz, a podcast on which the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s, while also spreading good vibes far and wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat played by athletes at their peak. The game is the definition of “rough and tumble” and it isn’t for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to the gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game…. Truss.
