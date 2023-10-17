Myles Turner
Indiana stand up!! Pacers big man, Myles Turner, joins Knuckleheads to chop it up with Q and D. Myles looks back on his time growing up in Texas, going to UT, and why he decided to leave after his first year. He talks getting drafted by Larry Bird, what it was like playing with Paul George, and how he feels about this current Pacers team, now that he’s the OG in the building. One of the most underrated defenders in the league, live on location from XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Texas hoops, being the No. 2-ranked player in the country (7:20)
- Getting drafted by the Pacers and meeting Larry Bird (28:55)
- Playing with Paul George early in his career (37:42)
- Tyrese Haliburton’s impact (38:54)
- Being the veteran on the Pacers and their future outlook (46:47)
- Myles’s crazy Lego collection (49:10)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
