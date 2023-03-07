The Players' Tribune

This week it’s all buckets on Knuckleheads as we got the young star, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, choppin’ it up with Q and D. Tyrese looks back on his rise from mid-major recruit to NBA All-Star, playing AAU with Tyler Herro, and why he’s settled in so well in the NBA. We got one of the NBA’s next greats — tune in! 

  1. Growing up in Wisconsin, dominating the hoop scene with Tyler Herro
  2. Going to Iowa State, putting his name on the map
  3. Getting drafted by the Kings
  4. Playing alongside De’Aaron Fox
  5. Being surprised when he got traded to the Pacers
  6. All-Star 2023, his first All-Star experience 

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

