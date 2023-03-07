Tyrese Haliburton
This week it’s all buckets on Knuckleheads as we got the young star, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, choppin’ it up with Q and D. Tyrese looks back on his rise from mid-major recruit to NBA All-Star, playing AAU with Tyler Herro, and why he’s settled in so well in the NBA. We got one of the NBA’s next greats — tune in!
- Growing up in Wisconsin, dominating the hoop scene with Tyler Herro
- Going to Iowa State, putting his name on the map
- Getting drafted by the Kings
- Playing alongside De’Aaron Fox
- Being surprised when he got traded to the Pacers
- All-Star 2023, his first All-Star experience
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook