Dorell Wright
This week on Knuckleheads we got one of the OG’s of South Central L.A. hoops, Dorell Wright. D Wright chops it up with Q and D about starting basketball late and still getting drafted out of high school. He recalls being a rookie when Shaq got to the Heat, why he and D Wade were so tight, and what it was like to learn from Pat Riley. Dorell looks back on the early years of Steph and Klay, and what led up to his leading the league in threes during his Golden State tenure. D Wright is straight family — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Senior year of high school, helping grow LA basketball (7:57)
- Getting drafted out of high school to the Miami Heat (18:55)
- Heat winning 2006 NBA Finals (28:52)
- Leading the league in threes with Golden State (54:54)
- Being on the Trail Blazers during the start of Dame’s career (1:04:32)
- Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade (1:17:05)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
