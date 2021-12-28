DeMar DeRozan
As the song goes, “My city love me like DeMar DeRozan.” Whether that be SoCal, Toronto or Chicago, DeMar comes through with the word on this week’s episode of Knuckleheads. The 4x All-Star details his journey from Compton to becoming the face of the Toronto Raptors. He gets into what it was like seeing the Raptors win, what he learned under Coach Popovich, and why he’s so excited to be on the Chicago Bulls. And you won’t want to miss some never before heard (and Drake-approved) bars. Tune in, y’all!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up in Southern California, playing for Master P
- Going to USC, UCLA rivalry
- Drafted by the Raptors, first time in Toronto
- Kyle Lowry
- Leaving Toronto and them winning a championship
- Playing for the Chicago Bulls
- Relationship with Drake
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.