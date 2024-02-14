Georgia Amoore
This week we’ve got a hooper from Down Under on the pod, Georgia Amoore! Virginia Tech’s senior point guard talks about the promise of this season, her growth from freshman to senior year, transforming Virginia Tech into a top-tier program, and the chemistry within the team and with coach Kenny Brooks.
Episode Highlights:
- NC State upset, Kenny Brooks dance moves, rivalry games (2:26)🕺🏾⚔️
- Dyaisha Fair, Kymora Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, Kiki Jefferson (9:40)📋⛹🏾♀️
- Recruiting, Covid with the Kitleys, NCAA tournament freshman year (26:30)😷🏠
- Step-back jumper, getting her confidence, Final Four vs. LSU (44:55)😎4️⃣
- Elisabeth Kitley, future plans, Queens of Cassell, Vibe Check (56:15)🔮👑
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram