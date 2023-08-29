God Shammgod
We got New York in the building today! One of the greatest ball handlers of all time, God Shammgod, joins Q and D this week on Knuckleheads. He gets down to the creation of his iconic move, who his favorite New York hoopers are, and of course his best Rucker Park stories. Shammgod gets into being in the gym with Kyrie every day and looks back on what it was like teaching Kobe how to dribble. Live on location from XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- NYC hoops, Cam and Mase teaching him how to ball (4:25)
- Nate “Tiny” Archibald coaching him in middle school (11:35)
- Creating The Shammgod crossover move (14:41)
- Stephon Marbury and them killing on the circuit together (2:15)
- Teaching Kobe how to dribble (28:04)
- Going to Providence, NCAA run (36:59)
- Training with Kyrie on the Mavericks, their dribbling duels in practice (52:44)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
