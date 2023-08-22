Jameer Nelson
Chester, PA, stand up!! This week on Knuckleheads Magic legend Jameer Nelson joins Q and D to talk about his journey from no-name recruit to NBA All-Star. Jameer looks back on being ranked 100th in his class, how he ended up going to St. Joe’s and taking home all of the premium college awards during his four years there. Jameer gets into his time with the Magic, their run to the Finals in 2009, and what was so special about those Orlando teams. Don’t sleep on Jameer Nelson — too many people have. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Going to St. Joe’s, dominating there and getting all the college awards (11ish)
- Draft process, getting drafted by the Magic (18:01)
- Playing with Dwight Howard and their success (29:43)
- 2009 Magic Finals run, getting hurt and coming back to play (51:19)
- Q and Jameer’s time together in Orlando, that team’s culture (56:11)
- Playing in Denver with Jamal Murray and Jokic before their jump to stardom (1:07:08)
- Stan Van Gundy (1:15:42)
