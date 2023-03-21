Stan Van Gundy
Stan is SPITTIN’ this week on the pod! Legendary coach Stan Van Gundy sits down with the guys to talk about his rise up the basketball coaching ranks, the Heat vs. Knicks Rivalry, coaching some of the biggest names in the game, and his unique insights from over 20 years on the sidelines. Tune in!
- Seeing the game through a coaching lens and how strategy plays into the game
- First job at Castleton University, assisting Stu Jackson at University of Wisconsin, jumping to the NBA
- Heat vs. Knicks Rivalry, getting Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning
- Pat Riley's impact, coaching Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem
- Head coaching Orlando, Dwight Howard, coaching against LeBron
- Media career, KD’s viral tweet, starting five out of all the players he’s coached
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
