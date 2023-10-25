Mia and Mya Pauldo
We got a special episode of Sometimes I Hoop this week, in partnership with the new Overtime Select girls' basketball league. And we’re bringing New Jersey’s own, the Twin Backcourt (TBC), Mia and Mya Pauldo, to chop it up with Haley! This year the twins are looking to repeat as NJ state champs, narrow down their long list of college offers, and, oh yeah, prepare for next summer’s inaugural Overtime Select season, where they'll face some of the best high school hoopers in the nation. Tune in!
About the Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
