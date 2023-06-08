Nickname Fame
Many of our favorite athletes are remembered not only by their game and accolades but also by the nicknames they earned while cementing their legacies. From old-school classics like Dr. J and the Iceman to contemporary OG’s like The Answer and The Truth, Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles dive into the origin story of all the great nicknames. Tap in as Q and D talk to Gary Payton, James Worthy, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Dwyane Wade, Shaq, Gilbert Arenas, Jason Terry, Kemba Walker and others to discuss their catchy monikers and million-dollar brands! Once you've got a signature shoe line themed to your nickname … that's Nickname Fame!
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
