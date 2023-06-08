The Players' Tribune

Nickname Fame

Presented by
Draft Kings
Darius Miles

Darius Miles

Retired NBA

Quentin Richardson

Quentin Richardson

Retired NBA

Many of our favorite athletes are remembered not only by their game and accolades but also by the nicknames they earned while cementing their legacies. From old-school classics like Dr. J and the Iceman to contemporary OG’s like The Answer and The Truth, Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles dive into the origin story of all the great nicknames. Tap in as Q and D talk to Gary Payton, James Worthy, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Dwyane Wade, Shaq, Gilbert Arenas, Jason Terry, Kemba Walker and others to discuss their catchy monikers and million-dollar brands! Once you've got a signature shoe line themed to your nickname … that's Nickname Fame!

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

Other places to find Knuckleheads: 

Subscribe on YouTube

Follow on Instagram

Follow on Facebook

FEATURED STORIES