Shane Battier
We’re back this week with 2x NBA champion and Duke legend, Shane Battier! The trio gets into Battier’s high school career at Detroit Country Day, his stint as a ball boy for the Pistons, and his illustrious career at Duke. They break down Shane’s unique approach to defense, his back-to back-championships with Miami, and the “game within the game” that he relished playing with Kobe. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Making a name for himself at Country Day
- Deciding between Duke and UNC
- NBA draft and playing for Hubie Brown
- Defensive mindset and guarding Kobe
- Miami Heat culture shock
- The Heat’s 22-game win streak and Shane’s speech
- Ray Allen’s shot in Game 6 and winning back-to-back Finals
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
