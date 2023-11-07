The Players' Tribune

We’re back this week with 2x NBA champion and Duke legend, Shane Battier! The trio gets into Battier’s high school career at Detroit Country Day, his stint as a ball boy for the Pistons, and his illustrious career at Duke. They break down Shane’s unique approach to defense, his back-to back-championships with Miami, and the “game within the game” that he relished playing with Kobe. Tune in!

Episode Highlights:

  1. Making a name for himself at Country Day
  2. Deciding between Duke and UNC
  3. NBA draft and playing for Hubie Brown
  4. Defensive mindset and guarding Kobe
  5. Miami Heat culture shock
  6. The Heat’s 22-game win streak and Shane’s speech
  7. Ray Allen’s shot in Game 6 and winning back-to-back Finals

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

