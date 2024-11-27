Sometimes I Hoop with Rori Harmon
This week, Texas point guard Rori Harmon joins the show fresh off her return from injury. Rori delves into the challenges and — silver linings — of watching from the sidelines, as well as her important leadership role with the Longhorns and what excites her most about stepping into the SEC for her senior season. Rori Harmon is a hooper to keep your eye on – don’t miss!
Episode Highlights:
- Target on Texas, Notre Dame matchup, Madison Booker flowers (5:10) 🎯💐
- Backcourt duo blind-rank, joining the SEC, South Carolina (13:00) ⛹🏾♀️🔥
- Scouting Report: Georgia Amoore, Raven Johnson (18:50) 📋🤫
- Basketball roots, talented HS class, Choosing Texas (24:10) 🌱🧡
- Being a freshman point guard, ACL recovery journey, coaching from the bench (36:55) ❤️🩹🗣
- NIL, evolution of Rori’s game, Vibe Check (52:25) 💸✅
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
