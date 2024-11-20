Sometimes I Hoop with Sania Feagin
This week we sit down with a reigning champion – South Carolina’s Sania Feagin! Sania takes us through her years playing for Dawn Staley, the mindset of the South Carolina team, and what she’s bringing to her senior season.
Episode Highlights:
- Natty celebrations, Forest Park HS jersey retirement, 3x3 gold medal (1:30) 🥳🥇
- Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, being the No. 4 recruit in HS, modeling her game after A’ja Wilson and Blake Griffin (5:52)💪🏾⛹🏾♀️
- Learning from Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso in the post, 2023 Final Four loss to Iowa (14:55)🤓💔
- Last summer’s slow start, clicking in the first game vs. Notre Dame, close Sweet 16 game vs. Indiana (19:15)😅😮💨
- Championship Game mindset, Raven Johnson flowers, Vibe Check (29:15)💐✅
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
